Willowbrook Mass Shooting Claims the Life of Reginald Meadows, Leaving Family in Mourning today.

Reginald Meadows, a 31-year-old devoted fiancé and father, was tragically killed during a Juneteenth celebration in a parking lot in Willowbrook. His brother, Darren Meadows, is struggling to come to terms with the loss of his baby brother and expressed how loved Reginald was by many people. The event was attended by hundreds, and when dozens of shots were fired, 22 people were shot and Reginald was the only one killed. His fiancée, along with their 13-year-old daughter and 11-year-old son, are now left with a huge void. The Meadows family is upset with how Reginald was taken from them by senseless gun violence, and they hope that young people will stop causing chaos. The DuPage County Sheriff’s office is still investigating the incident, and six other family members were in the crowd when Reginald was shot. The family is now forced to bury Reginald instead of honoring their mother, as they had planned to do the day after the shooting.

News Source : Jermont Terry

Source Link :Family mourns Reginald Meadows, killed in Willowbrook mass shooting/