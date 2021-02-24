Willy Braciano Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Ivory Coast and Atalanta prospect Willy Braciano has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 24. 2021
Ivory Coast and Atalanta prospect Willy Braciano has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 24. 2021.
Zim Diaspora Sports Connect 5h · Ivory Coast Star Dies In Italy Ivory Coast and Atalanta prospect Willy Braciano has died. He was 21. Braciano passed away on Tuesday after a battle with liver cancer. One of the bright prospects of his generation in Ivory Coast, Braciano rose through the ASEC Mimosas ranks that nurtured the likes of Kolo Toure and Yaya Toure before moving to Italy. Braciano captained Ivory Coast at youth level and pvlayed along the likes of Manchester United’s Amad Diallo. © Zim Diaspora Sports Connect
Source: Zim Diaspora Sports Connect – Posts | Facebook
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
Damon Laroche
R.I.P from a Middlesbrough fan taken far to young thoughts are with his family at this sad time .
Martin Lynan
RIP may you carry on playing with the greats that have passed.
Alëxander-Timo Mëtz
RIP from a Chelsea fan. Such a young age too. After reading the caption, I am truly lost for words. Thoughts are with his family right now. I find the worse fear is outliving your own son/daughter. I hope they find peace soon.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.