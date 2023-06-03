“wilted herbs pasta recipe”: Revive Your Wilted Herbs with this Pasta Recipe

Reducing Food Waste: A Practical Approach

Up to a third of the population of Washington struggles to access enough food, which is a reminder that food waste still looms large across the United States. Despite potential solutions at the policy level, author Tamar Adler suggests a shift in perspective from a preoccupation with “food waste” to a passion for “food use”. This means treating edible ingredients as what they are: food. Adler’s argument is practical and human, and it starts in the kitchen.

Using Wilted Herbs and Greens in a Soupy Stew

Often, we peer into our crisper drawers and find bundles of herbs and greens that start to decompose while we weren’t looking. Instead of throwing them away, we can use them in a soupy stew that’s full of grassy, green spring flavour. This recipe for ‘Tiny Pasta with Tender Herbs, Chickpeas and Yoghurt’ uses six cups of chopped herbs and stems, making it a great way to use up tired herbs and greens.

Ingredients

1.5 cups (5 ounces) dry ditalini pasta (or another small shape, such as elbow macaroni)

3 cups chicken or vegetable broth or water, divided, plus more as needed

3 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided

3 anchovy fillets

3 cloves garlic, chopped

6 cups (5 ounces) roughly chopped fresh herbs and/or greens (such as dill, parsley, basil, arugula, radish tops and beet tops), plus a handful for serving

Fine salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1 (15-ounce) can chickpeas, drained and rinsed (or 1.5 cups cooked chickpeas, drained)

1/3 cup whole-milk Greek yoghurt, plus more for serving

Finely grated lemon zest and juice

Directions

In a small bowl, combine the pasta with 1.5 cups of the broth or water. In a medium Dutch oven over medium heat, add 2 tablespoons of the butter and melt until foamy. Add the anchovies and garlic and cook, stirring often, until the anchovies melt into the fat and the garlic just begins to brown and smells delicious, 3 to 5 minutes. Add the herbs and/or greens, the remaining 1.5 cups of broth or water, a pinch of salt, and a few grinds of pepper. Increase the heat to high and bring to a boil, then reduce the heat so the liquid is at a steady simmer. Add the chickpeas, partially cover and cook until the greens are tender and silky and the liquid has reduced by a third, 10 to 15 minutes. Taste the greens, and season with more salt and/or pepper, if needed. Add the pasta with the soaking liquid and simmer, stirring frequently, until al dente, about 4 minutes. If you want the dish brothier, splash in a little more broth or water. Turn off the heat, carefully slide the pot to a cool burner, and stir in the yoghurt and the remaining butter. Season to taste with the lemon zest and a squeeze of lemon juice, taste, and season with additional salt and/or pepper, if desired. Add a dollop of yoghurt and a few herb sprigs to each bowl and serve.

This recipe starts with a neat little trick: soaking the pasta in broth or water while you begin preparing the soup’s base. This way, when you add the pasta and broth to the stew, it will take half as much time to cook. Another thing to love about this recipe is the garlic and anchovy butter that you add all of the herbs to. It provides a lush bass note for the springy greens, giving them a rounded, serious flavour that’s neither fishy nor garlicky. A dollop of yoghurt stirred in turns the soup creamy and adds a slight tang.

Made as written, it will deliver an especially saucy bowl of pasta. Adding more broth will make it soupier, depending on your preference. Either way, it’s a marvelous magic trick for using up a pile of wilted greens and herbs so that nothing is wasted.

Reducing food waste requires a practical approach that starts in our kitchens. We need to change our approach from a moralistic one to a human one that treats edible ingredients as what they are: food. With recipes like ‘Tiny Pasta with Tender Herbs, Chickpeas and Yoghurt’, we can make use of ingredients that would otherwise go to waste and turn them into culinary possibilities.

