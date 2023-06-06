Window Cleaner Commits Suicide by Jumping from Building on Dalton St in Boston







Boston Suicide: Window Cleaner Jumps to Death at Dalton St

Dalton Street suicide Window cleaner suicide Boston building suicides Workplace suicide in Boston Mental health and suicide in Boston

A window cleaner plunged to his death from a high-rise building at Dalton St in Boston on Monday afternoon. The man, whose identity has not been released, reportedly jumped from the 20th floor of the building and landed on the sidewalk below, instantly killing him.Witnesses said they heard a loud thud and rushed to the scene to find the man lying motionless on the ground. Emergency services were called immediately, but they were unable to revive him.The incident is being investigated as a suicide, although it is unclear what led the man to take his own life. The police have not released any further information at this time.The tragic event has left the community in shock and has raised concerns about the safety of workers in high-rise buildings. Window cleaning is a dangerous profession, and accidents like this highlight the need for better safety measures and training.