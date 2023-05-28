Windows 11 administrator: Ways to Ensure Windows 11 Apps Always Run with Administrator Privileges

How to Make Apps Always Run as Administrator on Windows 11

If you’re a system administrator and want to save a few clicks, you can make apps always run as an administrator on Windows 11. This guide explains how.

Running Apps as Administrator Manually on Windows 11

You may need to run an app as administrator to get additional abilities not available from a Standard user account. And even with an admin account, you will sometimes want to run PowerShell and the Command Prompt with elevated privileges to make system changes.

To manually run an app as administrator on Windows 11:

Right-click the app’s shortcut you want to run and select Run as administrator from the context menu. Alternatively, you can pull up an app from the Start menu and select the Run as Administrator option on the right. Also, if you search for an app in Start, you can right-click the app result and select Run as administrator from the menu.

How to Make Windows 11 Apps Run as Administrator

While running apps on Windows 11 as admin is straightforward, you might want to save time and clicks by making them always run as admin. For example, you can set apps to always run as administrator by modifying the app’s shortcut or the app’s executable file from File Explorer.

To make apps always run as an admin on Windows 11:

Right-click an app’s shortcut icon and select Properties from the context menu. Select the Compatibility tab at the top of the app’s Properties window. Under the Settings section of the Compatibility tab, check the Run this program as an administrator option. Click Apply and OK to save the changes.

Once you follow the steps, when you click the modified app shortcut, it will open with admin rights by default. Note that when you run apps with elevated privileges on a standard account, you’ll need to enter the password or PIN for the machine.

Running Apps with Elevated Privileges on Windows

The ability to run apps with admin privileges is helpful for power users. And, as the name suggests, system administrators. It allows you to access and change restricted parts of the operating system that standard users encounter. Usually, it’s most helpful when running power utilities like PowerShell, for example.

If you aren’t sure which type of account you have, you can check the user account type on Windows 11. In addition, the built-in admin account on Windows 11 is disabled by default, but if you need it, you can enable the admin account on Windows 11.

Another security feature on Windows 11 is User Account Control (UAC) which protects the system from unwanted changes. However, if you know what you’re doing, you can disable UAC on Windows 11. Also, if you aren’t on Windows 10 yet, no worries. You can make apps run as admin on Windows 10 too.

