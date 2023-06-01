“Windows app on iPhone”: A Comprehensive Guide: Running Windows Apps on iPhone

How to Run Windows Apps on iPhone

Have you ever found yourself in a situation where you need to use a Windows application but only have your iPhone or iPad with you? It may seem impossible, but with the help of remote access tools, you can connect to a Windows PC and run Windows apps on your iPhone or iPad from anywhere.

Method 1: Use RD Client

To use RD Client to run Windows apps on your iPhone, follow these steps:

Make sure remote desktop is enabled on your Windows PC. Download and open Microsoft Remote Desktop on your iPhone. Add your Windows PC to the list of remote devices in RD Client. Enter your Windows PC username and password in the app to access your Windows PC and run Windows apps on your iPhone.

Method 2: Try AnyViewer

If you encounter issues using RD Client, you can try AnyViewer, a free remote access software that works for all versions of Windows. Here’s how to use it:

Download and install AnyViewer on your Windows PC. Create an AnyViewer account and log in on your iPhone. Select your Windows PC from the list of devices in AnyViewer on your iPhone. Tap on “One click control” to access your Windows PC and run Windows apps on your iPhone.

With these remote access tools, you can easily run Windows apps on your iPhone without installing them. Whether you choose RD Client or AnyViewer, you’ll be able to access your Windows PC and run Windows apps on your iPhone from anywhere.

Source Link :[Step-by-Step Guide] How to run Windows app on iPhone/

Running Windows apps on iPhone Step-by-step guide for running Windows apps on iPhone Windows app emulation on iPhone How to install Windows apps on iPhone Windows app compatibility with iPhone