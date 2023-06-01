“Wine making kit with auto-siphon” : Enhanced 1 Gallon Fruit Wine Making Kit with Mini Auto-Siphon from Home Brew Ohio

Upgrade Your Wine Making with Home Brew Ohio’s 1 Gallon Fruit Wine Kit – Includes Mini Auto-Siphon



Small batch wine making is a hobby that brings pride and joy to many people. The Upgraded 1 Gallon Wine from Fruit Kit is the perfect tool for anyone who wants to try their hand at making fruity, country wine at home. The kit includes everything needed to make one gallon of fruit wine, except for the fruit itself, which you can easily source fresh. The kit comes with a Winemaker Recipe Handbook with 101 One-Gallon Fruit Wine Recipes, making it easy to start on your quest for the perfect homemade vino.

The Upgraded 1 Gallon Wine from Fruit Kit includes all the equipment, yeast, and additives needed to make one gallon of fruit wine. The kit includes a 2-Gallon Plastic Fermenter with Lid, 1-Gallon Jug, Tubing, Mini Auto-Siphon, Airlock, and Drilled Screw-Top Cap, Straining Bag, 2 oz. Oxygen Wash, Campden Tablets, Pectic Enzyme, Potassium Sorbate, Yeast, Yeast Nutrient, Acid Blend, and Wine Tannin. It’s important to note that the kit does not include the fruit, corker, corks, or bottles, which you’ll need to provide separately.

The Upgraded 1 Gallon Wine from Fruit Kit is made by Home Brew Ohio, a company based in the United States. The product dimensions are 12.3 x 10.8 x 10.8 inches, and it weighs 6.5 pounds. The item model number is COMINHKPR147912, and it was first available on July 30, 2015. The kit is sold on Amazon and has an ASIN of B0130RICU4. The Upgraded 1 Gallon Wine from Fruit Kit is a great way to start your wine-making journey.

If you’re new to wine making, don’t worry. The Upgraded 1 Gallon Wine from Fruit Kit comes with easy-to-follow instructions and a recipe book that includes 101 One-Gallon Fruit Wine Recipes. You’ll have everything you need to start making delicious fruit wine right away. The kit even includes a Mini Auto-Siphon, which means you won’t need to start the siphon manually.

If you want to take your wine making to the next level, consider adding a Test Jar to your kit. This optional item is sold separately and can be used with your hydrometer of choice. You can choose from different sizes and materials, including glass or plastic. The Test Jar is a great way to ensure your wine is fermenting properly and to measure the alcohol content accurately.

In conclusion, the Upgraded 1 Gallon Wine from Fruit Kit is an excellent tool for anyone who wants to try their hand at small batch wine making. The kit includes everything you need to make one gallon of fruit wine, except for the fruit itself. The instructions and recipe book make it easy to get started, and the optional Test Jar is a great tool to have for more accurate measurements. The Upgraded 1 Gallon Wine from Fruit Kit is a great investment for anyone who loves wine and wants to try their hand at making their own at home.



