“Wine Saver with Vacuum Stoppers” : “WOTOR Wine Saver: Keep Wine Fresh with Vacuum Stoppers and Reusable Bottle Sealer – Perfect Wine Accessory Gift Set”

“WOTOR Wine Pump with 4 Vacuum Stoppers – Reusable Bottle Sealer for Fresh Wine, Wine Preserver and Stopper, Ideal Gift for Wine Enthusiasts (Includes 4 Stoppers)”



Price: $14.99 - $13.99

(as of Jun 02,2023 10:32:33 UTC – Details)





Wine enthusiasts know the disappointment of opening a bottle of wine, only to find it has gone bad. The WOTOR Wine Saver with 4 Vacuum Stoppers is the perfect solution for preserving the quality and taste of your wine. This product is easy to use, simply insert the stopper into the bottle, lift the handle up and down to extract air, and pump the air out until you feel strong resistance. The reusable bottle sealer keeps your wine fresh for days, allowing you to enjoy every sip.

The wine saver vacuum pump is made from high-quality ABS plastic, ensuring durability and longevity. The kit comes with four reusable stoppers, making it a valuable addition to any wine lover’s collection. The stoppers are easy to clean and can be reused again and again, making this an eco-friendly option for preserving your wine.

This wine saver kit is not only a practical addition to your wine accessories, but it also makes a great gift for any wine lover. The stylish design and easy-to-use pump make it a perfect choice for personal use or as a tasteful gift for a wedding, holiday, anniversary, birthday, or any occasion. The WOTOR Wine Saver with 4 Vacuum Stoppers is a thoughtful and practical gift that any wine enthusiast will appreciate.

WARRANTY: The WOTOR Wine Saver with 4 Vacuum Stoppers is backed by a 12-month limited warranty and a 100% quality satisfaction guarantee. We are committed to providing our customers with the highest level of service and support. If you have any inquiries or issues with your wine saver kit, our dedicated support team is here to help. We stand behind our products and are confident that you will love your WOTOR Wine Saver with 4 Vacuum Stoppers.



