Winnie Chafe Death -Dead – Obituaries:Winnie Chafe has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Winnie Chafe has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December. 4, 2020.

” VAdm/Vam Art McDonald on Twitter: “Very sad to learn of the passing of Winnie Chafe, ship’s sponsor of #HMCSGlaceBay – on behalf of all of us in the @RoyalCanNavy we extend our deepest condolences! She will be remembered for all the kindness & warmth she brought to the ships company over the years. ”

Tributes

The article I just retweeted about Winnie Chafe… wow. I just learned a lot about her. She was my neighbour for my entire childhood. Always remember hearing the fiddles and bagpipes from her place! She was cool. — rindolph the red-nosed rindeer! 🎄✨ (@rinni) December 4, 2020