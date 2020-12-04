Winnie Chafe Death -Dead – Obituaries:Winnie Chafe has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

By | December 4, 2020
0 Comment

Winnie Chafe Death -Dead – Obituaries:Winnie Chafe has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Winnie Chafe has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December. 4, 2020.

” VAdm/Vam Art McDonald on Twitter: “Very sad to learn of the passing of Winnie Chafe, ship’s sponsor of #HMCSGlaceBay – on behalf of all of us in the @RoyalCanNavy we extend our deepest condolences! She will be remembered for all the kindness & warmth she brought to the ships company over the years. ”

Tributes 

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.