“Winter stew recipe”: Video Recipe: Winter Stew with Osso Buco

The Ultimate Winter Osso Buco Stew Recipe

As the cold weather sets in, there’s nothing better than a hearty and warming meal to share with your loved ones. And what better dish to make than a delicious Italian beef shin stew, also known as osso buco? This slow-cooked, rich and meaty stew is the perfect comfort food for those chilly winter evenings. Here’s a simple recipe for you to try, with a few tips to help you make the perfect osso buco.

Ingredients:

4 beef shins, cut into equal portions

2 onions, chopped

4 garlic cloves, minced

2 celery stalks, chopped

2 carrots, chopped

2 cups beef broth

1 cup red wine

1 can chopped tomatoes

1 tbsp tomato paste

2 bay leaves

1 tsp dried thyme

1 tsp dried rosemary

1 pinch of chili flakes

Salt and pepper to taste

2 tbsp olive oil

Freshly chopped parsley, garlic and lemon zest to garnish

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 160°C. Heat the olive oil in a large oven-safe pot or Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Season the beef shins with salt and pepper and sear them in the pot until they’re browned on all sides. Remove them from the pot and set them aside. Add the onions, garlic, celery, and carrots to the pot and sauté them until they’re softened and fragrant. Stir in the tomato paste, chopped tomatoes, beef broth, red wine, bay leaves, thyme, rosemary, chili flakes, and a pinch of salt and pepper. Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce the heat and simmer for a few minutes. Return the beef shins to the pot and nestle them into the liquid. Cover the pot with a tight-fitting lid and transfer it to the oven. Cook for 3-4 hours, or until the beef is tender and falls off the bone. Remove the pot from the oven and let it cool for a few minutes. Garnish the osso buco with freshly chopped parsley, garlic and lemon zest. Serve with fluffy mashed potatoes and enjoy!

There you have it – a delicious and hearty winter osso buco stew that’s sure to warm you up from the inside out. Don’t be afraid to play around with the recipe and adjust the seasoning and cooking time to your liking. And remember, the key to a great osso buco is to use equal-sized portions of beef shin and to cook it low and slow until it’s tender and falling off the bone. Bon appetit!

