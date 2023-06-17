Wintergreen officer Mark Christopher Wagner II killed in shooting; suspect in custody

Mark Christopher Wagner II : “Virginia State Police Investigate Shooting Death of Wintergreen Officer Mark Christopher Wagner II”

A shooting incident resulting in the death of Wintergreen Police Department officer Mark Christopher Wagner II on June 16 is currently under investigation by the Virginia State Police. The incident reportedly occurred after two men were assaulted in a home on Arrowood Lane and called the police, fleeing the scene on foot. Officer Wagner is believed to have arrived at the suspect’s home and found him in the woods, where a struggle ensued and Wagner was shot and killed. The suspect was taken into custody by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office and the Wintergreen Police Department, and it is currently unclear whether any charges have been filed. The officer’s department-issued weapon was found in the woods near the scene. Additional details will be provided as they become available.

Read Full story : Wintergreen officer killed in overnight shooting, suspect in custody /

News Source : Odyssey Fields

Wintergreen shooting officer killed suspect in custody overnight shooting law enforcement tragedy