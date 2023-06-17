Wintergreen Police Officer Killed While Responding to Assault Report Involving Two Men

Wintergreen Police Department Officer Murdered in Line of Duty
Mark Christopher Wagner II, a dedicated officer of the Wintergreen Police Department, was tragically shot and killed last night while responding to an assault report involving two men.
Officer Wagner was a proud and committed member of the Wintergreen community. His unwavering dedication to serving and protecting the region will never be forgotten.
The loss of Officer Wagner is a devastating blow to the Wintergreen Police Department and the community as a whole. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.
#MarkChristopherWagnerII
- Police officer killed in Wintergreen
- Assault leads to fatal shooting of police officer
- Wintergreen community mourns loss of officer
- Suspects sought in connection with officer’s murder
- Law enforcement agencies offer condolences and support after tragedy in Wintergreen