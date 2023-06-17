Wintergreen Police Officer Killed While Responding to Assault Report Involving Two Men

Wintergreen Police Department Officer Murdered in Line of Duty

Mark Christopher Wagner II, a dedicated officer of the Wintergreen Police Department, was tragically shot and killed last night while responding to an assault report involving two men.

Officer Wagner was a proud and committed member of the Wintergreen community. His unwavering dedication to serving and protecting the region will never be forgotten.

The loss of Officer Wagner is a devastating blow to the Wintergreen Police Department and the community as a whole. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

#MarkChristopherWagnerII

Police officer killed in Wintergreen Assault leads to fatal shooting of police officer Wintergreen community mourns loss of officer Suspects sought in connection with officer’s murder Law enforcement agencies offer condolences and support after tragedy in Wintergreen