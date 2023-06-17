Wintergreen Police Officer Mark Christopher Wagner II shot and killed while responding to assault in Nelson County, Virginia

Mark Christopher Wagner II, Wintergreen Police Department officer, shooting victim : Virginia police officer Mark Christopher Wagner II killed in Wintergreen shooting incident

An investigation is underway by the Virginia State Police after Wintergreen Police Department officer Mark Christopher Wagner II was fatally shot on June 16. The incident occurred shortly after 10 p.m. when two men were allegedly assaulted at a home on Arrowood Lane. They fled the scene on foot and called the police. The suspect was found by Officer Wagner in the woods, and a struggle ensued, resulting in Wagner being shot and killed. The suspect has been taken into custody with non-life-threatening injuries. The officer’s department-issued gun was recovered near the scene, and it is currently unknown if charges have been filed.

News Source : Odyssey Fields

