Wintersheimer Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Kentucky supreme court Justice Wintersheimer has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 21. 2021.
Kentucky supreme court Justice Wintersheimer has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 21. 2021.
Today I learned of my old neighbor, Kentucky supreme court Justice Wintersheimer passed. Sad to hear, a public servant throughout his life. Healing thoughts to his family. Godspeed.
— BenBaker (@BenABaker) February 21, 2021
