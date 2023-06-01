Wintrust Arena Bag Policy : Wintrust Arena Implements New Bag Policy for Safety Reasons

New Bag Policy Implemented at Wintrust Arena for Safety Purposes

Wintrust Arena Bag Policy: What You Need to Know

If you’re planning to attend an event at the Wintrust Arena, it’s important to know about the bag policy. The arena has strict guidelines in place to ensure the safety of all guests, so it’s important to be aware of what you can and cannot bring with you.

The Wintrust Arena has a clear bag policy in place, which means that only certain types of bags are allowed inside the arena. Guests are allowed to bring in clear plastic bags, clear vinyl bags, and small clutch bags that are no larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″. All bags must be completely transparent and not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″ in size.

There are a few exceptions to the bag policy at the Wintrust Arena. Guests with medical needs are allowed to bring in necessary items such as medications, medical devices, and other medical necessities. Guests with infants or young children are also allowed to bring in necessary items such as diapers, wipes, and formula.

In addition to the bag policy, the Wintrust Arena also has a list of prohibited items that are not allowed inside the arena. These items include weapons, explosives, outside food and drink, backpacks, large purses, and camera bags. Guests who attempt to bring in any prohibited items may be denied entry to the arena or asked to leave.

To ensure the safety of all guests, the Wintrust Arena has implemented several security measures. All guests are subject to a bag search upon entering the arena, and metal detectors are used to screen for weapons and other prohibited items. Guests are also required to remove any metal objects from their pockets before going through the metal detectors.

To make your experience at the Wintrust Arena as smooth as possible, here are a few tips to keep in mind:

Plan ahead and leave any prohibited items at home.

Arrive early to allow time for the bag search and security screening.

Consider using a clear bag to make the bag search process easier.

If you have any medical needs or special requests, contact the arena in advance to make arrangements.

The Wintrust Arena bag policy is in place to ensure the safety of all guests attending events at the arena. By following the guidelines and being aware of what you can and cannot bring with you, you can help to make the experience enjoyable for everyone. If you have any questions or concerns about the bag policy, don’t hesitate to contact the arena for more information.

Q: What is the bag policy at Wintrust Arena?

A: Wintrust Arena’s bag policy limits the size and type of bags that are allowed inside the arena.

Q: What types of bags are allowed inside Wintrust Arena?

A: The following types of bags are allowed inside Wintrust Arena: clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC bags that do not exceed 12″x6″x12″; small clutch bags that do not exceed 4.5″x6.5″; and medically necessary bags.

Q: What types of bags are prohibited inside Wintrust Arena?

A: The following types of bags are prohibited inside Wintrust Arena: backpacks, luggage, duffel bags, large purses, coolers, briefcases, and any other bags that exceed the size limit of 12″x6″x12″.

Q: Can I bring a diaper bag inside Wintrust Arena?

A: Yes, diaper bags are allowed inside Wintrust Arena as long as they do not exceed the size limit of 12″x6″x12″.

Q: Can I bring food and drinks inside Wintrust Arena?

A: No outside food or drinks are allowed inside Wintrust Arena, with the exception of medically necessary items.

Q: Can I bring a camera or video camera inside Wintrust Arena?

A: Small personal cameras and cell phone cameras are allowed for non-commercial use. Professional cameras and video cameras are prohibited without prior approval from Wintrust Arena.

Q: Can I bring a weapon inside Wintrust Arena?

A: No weapons of any kind are allowed inside Wintrust Arena, including firearms, knives, and pepper spray.

Q: What should I do if I have a prohibited item with me at Wintrust Arena?

A: Prohibited items can be checked at the gate for a fee or returned to your vehicle. Wintrust Arena is not responsible for any items that are lost, stolen, or damaged during this process.