“wintry vacation destinations”: 5 Destinations to Experience Winter Vibes in Summer

5 Cool Destinations to Beat the Summer Heat

As the hottest part of summer arrives, many people are looking for ways to cool down. Instead of suffering through the heat, why not plan a trip to a colder destination? Here are five cool destinations that offer plenty of adventure and excitement.

Tagaytay, Philippines

Located just two hours from Manila, Tagaytay is one of the most sought-after cool-weather getaways in Southeast Asia. With an annual average temperature between 22 and 25 degrees Celsius, it is a figuratively and literally cool spot to visit. The city boasts stunning natural landscapes, such as Taal Lake and Taal Volcano, as well as thrilling leisure activities, such as forest zip-lining.

Alaska, United States of America

If you’re looking for comfortable summers and adventurous hikes through the mountains, Alaska is the place for you. The Denali National Park is beautiful, and if you want to avoid the heat, you may go there in June/July, when it only gets to be around 18 degrees Celsius. There are six million acres to explore, the magnificent Denali Park Road to drive, views and hiking routes to take in the numerous snow-capped peaks, and the opportunity to see grizzly bears.

Kundasang, Malaysia

Kundasang is a quaint little town located in the rolling hills of Sabah, about six kilometers near Mount Kinabalu Park. During the warmer months of July and August, Kundasang’s night-time temperatures may drop to as low as 13 degrees Celsius due to its high altitude, which is almost 2,000 meters. The town got its nickname as the “New Zealand of Malaysia” with its abundance of verdant landscapes for miles and mild temperature, perfect for unwinding and learning about the Malaysian culture from locals.

Oslo, Norway

Oslo, the capital city of Norway, has a pleasant, breezy climate because of its proximity to the North Sea. Even though the sun does not truly set from May until July, temperatures in the northern part and near the coast of this Scandinavian nation average in 15 degrees Celsius throughout the summer. Travellers who are interested in seeing the country’s seemingly infinite natural attractions can explore towering peaks, gushing waterfalls, and steaming hot springs, apt for a wondrous summer vacation.

Alacati, Turkey

The Çeşme district in İzmir province is home to the stunning Alacati area. With its charming oriel stone buildings, excellent eateries, and trendy boutiques, Alacati is a year-round tourist hotspot. In the summer, however, the streets lined with bougainvillaea plants seem absolutely picture-perfect for all sorts of aesthetic Instagram snaps. The average summer temperature here would be a balmy 20 degrees Celsius. Alacati conjures images of waves, breezes, stone dwellings, mills, quaint lanes, and ice cream, binding together the beauty of Turkish culture marvellously in a soothing temperature.

In conclusion, these five destinations offer a refreshing break from the heat. Whether you prefer hiking, sightseeing, or just relaxing, there is something for everyone in these cool locations. So why not beat the heat and plan a trip to one of these destinations this summer?

Snowy Mountains Ski Resorts Winter Wonderland Ice Skating Rinks Snowy Landscapes