Wipeout Death : Tom Sparks, Wipeout Contestant Dies

Tom Sparks , an ABC’s reality show Wipeout contestant died from stroke on November 5th 2019.

The 33-year-old’s funeral was held today in Westwood, California. Sources say he was rushed to the hospital after he was short of breath during the event, and died in the hospital after suffering severe brain injuries, , according to a statement posted online on November 20. 2020 by zimbio.com

The deceased was a former USC grad student who was teamed with his wife Katie on the show. The couple married a few months ago and had just gotten back from their honeymoon in Europe. Keli More, one of Tom’s friends, said (via LA Times): “He seemed invincible. He was very talented and was always, always on the go.