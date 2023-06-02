“Wire Garment Rack” : Heavy-Duty Free-Standing Closet Wardrobe with Sliding Baskets by VIPEK V10 – 750lbs Max Load, Medium Size (Black)

VIPEK V10 Heavy Duty Wire Garment Rack with Slid Baskets – Free Standing Closet Wardrobe Metal Clothing Rack for Medium-sized Spaces – 68.9″ L x 15.7″ W x 76.4″ H – 750lbs Max Load Capacity – Black



Price: $149.99

(as of Jun 02,2023 16:48:15 UTC – Details)





VIPEK V10 Wire Garment Rack is a heavy-duty clothes rack that is designed to provide ample storage space for your clothes, accessories, and other items. This rack is made of high-quality iron and has a load capacity of up to 750 lbs, making it one of the strongest and most durable racks available in the market. Each hanging rod can support up to 75 lbs, which means you can easily hang heavy winter coats, suits, and other clothing items without worrying about them falling off.

The VIPEK V10 is a multifunctional steel closet system organizer that can be used for a variety of purposes. You can use it to hang clothes, place accessories, bedding, lining, shoes, and other items. The rack is designed to provide shoe storage, double hang storage, long hang storage, and folded storage, which means you can easily maximize your storage space and keep your room organized and clutter-free.

One of the best things about the VIPEK V10 wire garment rack is that it is incredibly sturdy and durable. The rack is made of high-quality iron, which means it can withstand heavy loads and is resistant to rust and corrosion. You can use it in your bedroom, cloakroom, clothing store, laundry room, walk-in closet, or any other place where you need extra storage space. The rack is freestanding, which means you don’t have to worry about it falling over or toppling down.

The VIPEK V10 wire garment rack is also easy to assemble. However, it is important to read the assembly instructions carefully before you start putting it together. Certain shelves must be installed in a particular order, which means you need to follow the instructions step by step. The rack comes with all the necessary hardware and tools, so you don’t need to buy anything extra. Once you have assembled the rack, you can easily move it around and adjust the shelves according to your needs.

In conclusion, the VIPEK V10 wire garment rack is a great investment for anyone who needs extra storage space for their clothes, accessories, and other items. The rack is strong, durable, and versatile, which means you can use it for a variety of purposes. Whether you need shoe storage, double hang storage, long hang storage, or folded storage, the VIPEK V10 wire garment rack has got you covered. It is easy to assemble, and once you have it set up, you can enjoy a clutter-free and well-organized room. So, if you are looking for a high-quality wire garment rack that can handle heavy loads and provide ample storage space, the VIPEK V10 is definitely worth considering.



