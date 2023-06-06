“Wire pulling kit” : Fish Tape Wire Puller Kit with 14FT Fiberglass Running Electrical Wire Cable Glow Rods and 8 Different Attachments

1 Kit of Electrical Fish Rods with 8 Attachments, 14FT Fiberglass Running Cable Glow Rods Wire Pulling and Fish Tape Wire Puller



The 14FT Fiberglass Running Electrical Wire Cable Glow Rods Wire Pulling, Fish Rods Electrical Kit with 8 Different Attachments and Fish Tape Wire Puller Kit is an essential tool for electricians and DIY enthusiasts alike. The kit is made of high-quality fiberglass material, which makes it flexible, durable, and resistant to wear, corrosion, and oxidation. It includes 10 rods, each measuring 1.4ft in length and 3/16″ in diameter, along with 8 different attachments, including threaded brass connectors, magnetic connector, 3/16″ acrylic connection, brass push, brass hook, rope chain, eyelet ring, and pull rods.

The kit is designed to help you run wires through walls, attics, crawl spaces, sub-floors, and suspended ceilings, making it an excellent choice for installing cables, wires, HDMI, and other electrical components. The bright green color of the fish tape makes it easy to locate and differentiate the rods from wires, ensuring that you can work safely and efficiently. The extension rods can be connected together to achieve the required length, extending up to 14 feet (4.26M).

One of the key features of this fish tape kit is its flexibility. However, it is important not to overforce the rods, as this can cause them to break. Instead, use gentle pressure and allow the rods to bend naturally, following the path of the wire. The rigidity of the fiberglass material also ensures that the rods will not sag or bend excessively, giving you greater control over the wire.

Another benefit of this fish tape kit is its insulation properties. The fiberglass material is an excellent insulator, protecting you from electrical shock and preventing damage to the wire. The kit is also resistant to heat, making it an ideal choice for working in hot environments.

The package comes with a plastic storage case, which makes it easy to store the fish tape kit when not in use. This also helps to protect the rods and attachments from damage, ensuring that they remain in good condition for longer. The compact size of the case also makes it easy to transport the kit to different job sites, allowing you to work on a wide range of electrical projects.

In conclusion, the 14FT Fiberglass Running Electrical Wire Cable Glow Rods Wire Pulling, Fish Rods Electrical Kit with 8 Different Attachments and Fish Tape Wire Puller Kit is an excellent choice for anyone who needs to run wires through walls, attics, crawl spaces, sub-floors, and suspended ceilings. The high-quality fiberglass material, flexibility, rigidity, insulation, and corrosion resistance make it a durable and reliable tool that will help you get the job done quickly and safely. Whether you are a professional electrician or a DIY enthusiast, this fish tape kit is an essential addition to your toolbox.



