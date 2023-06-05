Wireless HDMI Extender Kit : Wireless Type-C Transmitter and Receiver with 330FT Range, 5GHz Signal and USB C HDMI Extender Kit for Office, Meetings, and Lecture – Supports 1080P@60Hz Laptop and Phone Casting/Mirroring to TV/Monitor.

Title: Type-C Wireless Transmitter and Receiver Kit with 5GHz Signal, 330FT Range, and USB C for HDMI Extender – Supports 1080P@60Hz for Casting/Mirroring from Laptop or Phone to Monitor/TV in Office, Meetings, and Lectures.



The Wireless HDMI Extender is a device that allows users to wirelessly transmit audio and video signals from their source devices to a larger screen, such as a TV or projector. With a built-in antenna and 5GHz frequency stable transmission, it can transmit up to 330ft in a point-to-point transmission. This makes it perfect for use in meetings, home entertainment, and multimedia education, among other applications. Moreover, it has ultra HD 1080P output resolution and low latency of 0.06S, which ensures the best quality of audio and video output.

The Wireless HDMI Extender has mirroring and extended dual mode sharing screen capabilities. This feature enables users to cast and mirror audio or video from source devices, such as phones, laptops, or tablets, to larger screens. It also allows users to display the same picture in mirroring mode and different pictures in extended mode. However, it is essential to note that for PC/Laptop users, the device needs to support extended mode.

The Wireless HDMI Display Adapter is highly compatible, working with various systems, including Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android. It can connect to multiple devices, from phones, tablets, and laptops, and can mirror or extend to any TV, projector, or monitor with an HDMI port. The Type C transmitter supports Thunderbolt 3/4 USB 3.1 GEN 1/2 and is compatible with Mac, Chromebook, Dell, and Thunderbolt 3/4 USB 3.1 GEN 1/2 interface for laptop and PC devices. Additionally, it can connect eight transmitters to one receiver simultaneously, allowing one-key switching. However, it is crucial to note that before switching, users need to pair other transmitters.

In conclusion, the Wireless HDMI Extender is an excellent device for anyone looking to transmit audio and video signals wirelessly. It has a stable transmission and can transmit up to 330ft, making it perfect for use in various applications, including meetings, home entertainment, and multimedia education. Additionally, with its mirroring and extended dual mode sharing screen capabilities, users can cast and mirror audio or video from source devices to larger screens. It is highly compatible and can connect to multiple devices, making it a versatile tool. Furthermore, the ability to connect eight transmitters to one receiver makes it perfect for use in larger settings.



