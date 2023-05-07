“Wisconsin deputy killed” Today : Suspect found dead after shooting and killing Wisconsin deputy on Saturday.

Suspect found dead after shooting and killing Wisconsin deputy on Saturday – InForum

A St. Croix County Sheriff’s deputy was fatally shot when responding to a report of a drunk driver in the township of Glenwood, Wisconsin. The incident occurred at around 6:15 pm on Saturday night when the deputy reported shots fired at the scene. The deputy was taken to a local hospital but later died from their injuries. The suspect fled and was later found dead in a wooded area with a gunshot wound, with no threat to the community. This marks the third western Wisconsin law-enforcement officer to be fatally shot within the past month.

News Source : InForum

Source Link :Wisconsin deputy shot and killed Saturday. Suspect later found dead. – InForum/