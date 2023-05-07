Wisconsin deputy killed Today : Suspect in Wisconsin deputy’s shooting found dead after incident on Saturday.

Suspect located deceased after shooting of Wisconsin deputy on Saturday – InForum

A St. Croix County Sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed on Saturday night in Wisconsin. The deputy responded to a report of a drunk driver in a ditch when the shooting occurred. The suspect was later found dead, and there is no threat to the community. This marks the third western Wisconsin law-enforcement officer to be fatally shot while on duty within the past month. The Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating while assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratories, and others.

News Source: Cloquet Pine Journal

Source: Wisconsin deputy shot and killed Saturday. Suspect later found dead. – InForum