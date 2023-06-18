Wisconsin man found unresponsive in Stephenson County by Sheriff’s office after parole violation warrant issued

Wisconsin man found unresponsive in Stephenson County by Sheriff’s office after parole violation warrant issued

Posted on June 18, 2023

Wisconsin man found unresponsive after parole violation in Stephenson County, victim name not provided. : “Wisconsin man found unresponsive by Stephenson County Sheriff’s office”

The Stephenson County Sheriff’s office located a Wisconsin man who was wanted by the Wisconsin department of corrections for violating parole. The incident occurred on Saturday at 6:20 a.m. in Orangeville’s 1100 Block of West Rock Grove Road. Deputies found a woman who reported that a 28-year-old man from Wisconsin needed to be removed from the residence. Following the execution of a search warrant at 2 p.m., the man was discovered inside the home unresponsive and in grave medical distress. Emergency personnel provided life-saving treatment to the man, who was then transferred to a hospital via helicopter. Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

News Source : https://www.wifr.com

  1. Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office
  2. Arrests
  3. Wisconsin man
  4. Medical distress
  5. Law enforcement
Post Views: 7

Leave a Reply