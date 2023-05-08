Wisconsin officer killed : Alleged Drunk Driver Commits Suicide After Shooting and Killing Wisconsin Officer During Response

Alleged drunk driver commits suicide after shooting and killing Wisconsin officer during response

A St. Croix County deputy in Wisconsin was tragically shot and killed over the weekend while responding to a drunk driver who had driven into a ditch. Officer Kaitie Leising, 29, responded to a car crash on Saturday evening and asked the driver, Jeremiah D. Johnson, 34, to take field sobriety tests. Johnson refused and turned on Leising eight minutes later, shooting her with a pistol. The shooting was captured on body camera, and Johnson was later found dead by apparent suicide after a search by officers. The investigation is being led by the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Justice.

Source Link: Wisconsin officer was shot and killed while responding to an alleged drunk driver who allegedly committed suicide