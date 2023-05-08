Wisconsin officer killed : Alleged Drunk Driver Commits Suicide After Shooting and Killing Wisconsin Officer During Response

Posted on May 8, 2023

Alleged drunk driver commits suicide after shooting and killing Wisconsin officer during response

A St. Croix County deputy in Wisconsin was tragically shot and killed over the weekend while responding to a drunk driver who had driven into a ditch. Officer Kaitie Leising, 29, responded to a car crash on Saturday evening and asked the driver, Jeremiah D. Johnson, 34, to take field sobriety tests. Johnson refused and turned on Leising eight minutes later, shooting her with a pistol. The shooting was captured on body camera, and Johnson was later found dead by apparent suicide after a search by officers. The investigation is being led by the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Justice.

News Source : Morning Express
Source Link :Wisconsin officer was shot and killed while responding to an alleged drunk driver who allegedly committed suicide/

