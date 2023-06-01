“wisdom sources”: Where is wisdom found?

The Spiritual Journey: Embracing Different Perspectives

As a lay preacher, I have often felt the pressure to offer engaging and relevant meditations that resonate with the realities of my hearers. Passion and wisdom are exhausted by Sunday noon, and the cycle repeats itself every week. However, I have come to realize that spirituality is a central part of our existence, and every person is equally spiritual, with layers and gifts and holiness to offer.

I recently visited an old friend in a care home, and he shared with me his vast knowledge of scripture passages, despite his compromised vision. James also had an inventory of television ministry programs that he enjoyed, cranked up in volume to accommodate his hearing deficiencies. While I admired his ability to quote chapters and books of scripture from memory, I recognized that my spiritual growth is tied to every facet of my life and needs to be apportioned carefully.

Furthermore, my spiritual journey has taken me to areas that are perhaps unconventional, and I have learned to embrace different perspectives. In a conversation with a financial advisor, I discovered his determination to be aware of global politics and shifting power struggles. However, he expressed frustration with the media options available in North America, which he considered to be politically biased. He recommended Al Jazeera, based in Qatar, as a more balanced global news source.

I loaded Al Jazeera onto my phone and began reading their headlines and stories daily. I realized that the world is a larger community than we in our North American viewpoints ever realized, and there are different ways of interpreting, reporting, and exploring different realities. Although Al Jazeera is not politically pure, neither am I politically without an agenda. It is good to explore different perspectives and bring different assumptions to the same conversations.

Likewise, it has been fruitful to expand the world where spiritual knowledge is gathered, examined, and processed. It is essential to listen to stories of lives being changed, of growth, of humility, and vulnerability. When we offer respect, the stories are released, and we are blessed with wisdom that comes from the next person we encounter.

In conclusion, the spiritual journey is a constant exploration of different perspectives and a willingness to embrace and learn from them. We do not have to be seminary-trained or have a vast knowledge of scripture to be spiritual beings. We only need to recognize that every person has something to offer, and we must approach life issues with humility, vulnerability, and a willingness to learn. As we open ourselves up to different perspectives, we expand our spiritual horizons and become more authentic, engaging, and relevant in our meditations and interactions with others.

News Source : Prince Albert Daily Herald

Source Link :Where can you find wisdom?/