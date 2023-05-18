“wisdom teeth removal diet”: Foods to Consume and Avoid Following Wisdom Teeth Extraction

#WisdomTeethRemoval #PostSurgeryDiet #FoodsToEatAfterSurgery #FoodsToAvoidAfterWisdomTeethRemoval #HealthyRecoveryMeals

Food to Eat And Avoid After Wisdom Teeth Removal

Guidelines for Eating After Wisdom Teeth Removal Surgery

Wisdom teeth removal surgery, also known as wisdom tooth extraction, is a dental procedure that involves removing a tooth from the third set of molars, commonly referred to as “wisdom teeth.” This procedure is typically performed when a tooth becomes impacted. Wisdom teeth removal is an outpatient surgery that is usually done under local anaesthetic. Although the recovery period can last up to six weeks, most patients can resume their regular activities within a day or two.

What Is Wisdom Teeth Removal Surgery?

Wisdom teeth typically erupt between the ages of 17 and 25, but not everyone has them. When there isn’t enough room for them to emerge normally, they are referred to as impacted teeth. Extracting the tooth can protect the surrounding teeth.

The surgery to remove wisdom teeth is typically performed by a dentist or oral surgeon. The procedure involves making a cut in the gum and removing the tooth, either in its entirety or in pieces. You will be given anaesthesia, either as a gas or intravenously, to prevent pain. Your surgeon will decide which type of anaesthesia to use based on the complexity of the procedure, your level of comfort, and the number of teeth that need to be extracted.

Post-Surgery Food Preparation and Follow-Up

It is beneficial to purchase the appropriate food items in advance for the post-procedure period. Your dentist or surgeon will typically provide a list of recommended foods that you can eat while recovering.

Doctors recommend eating foods that don’t require chewing, such as:

Scrambled eggs Broths and soups Apple sauce Ice cream Smoothies Mashed potatoes Mashed pumpkin

You should also purchase any over-the-counter (OTC) medications that have been recommended or prescribed. You can also prepare an ice pack for pain relief.

Foods to Avoid

Several foods can irritate the surgically repaired sores in your mouth as they heal. After wisdom teeth removal, avoid the following foods:

Spicy Foods

They can be painful and irritating.

Crunchy and Crumbly Foods

They may become stuck in the wound area and impede healing.

Most Grains and Seeds

They can also get lodged in the wound area, preventing healing.

Chewy Foods

They can increase the likelihood of biting your cheek, lips, or tongue, particularly in the days immediately following surgery when your mouth is still numb.

Alcohol

It is advisable to avoid alcohol completely while recovering, as it can aggravate the wound or interact with any prescription medications.

Additionally, it is crucial to avoid using a straw while recovering from wisdom tooth removal. Straws create suction in the mouth, increasing the risk of developing a dry socket. In a painful condition known as a dry socket, the clot that was keeping the area where the tooth was removed from becoming infected breaks loose. This exposes the underlying nerves and bones to the air, causing pain and slowing down the healing process.