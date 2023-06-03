Wise Money Transfer.: “5 Methods for Receiving Money Using Wise: With or Without a Wise Account in 2023”

How To Receive Money With Wise – 5 Ways. With And Without a Wise Account, 2023

Wise, formerly known as TransferWise, is a popular online money transfer service that allows you to send and receive money internationally. It offers a variety of features and benefits that make it a top choice for individuals and businesses alike. In this article, we will discuss how to receive money with Wise, with and without a Wise account, in 2023.

1. Receive money with a Wise account

If you have a Wise account, receiving money is easy and straightforward. All you need to do is provide the sender with your account details, including your name, account number, and sort code (for UK accounts) or routing number (for US accounts). The sender can then initiate the transfer from their Wise account to yours.

Once the transfer is complete, you will receive a notification from Wise, and the funds will be credited to your account. You can then choose to keep the money in your Wise account, transfer it to another account, or withdraw it to your bank account.

2. Receive money with a Wise Borderless account

If you have a Wise Borderless account, you can receive money from anywhere in the world and hold it in multiple currencies. You will have access to local bank account details for the US, UK, and Europe, which you can use to receive payments from customers, clients, or friends and family.

To receive money with a Wise Borderless account, simply provide the sender with the relevant local bank account details. Once the transfer is complete, the funds will be credited to your Borderless account. You can then choose to keep the money in the account, transfer it to another currency, or withdraw it to your bank account.

3. Receive money with a Wise debit card

If you have a Wise debit card, you can receive money directly onto the card. You can then use the card to make purchases or withdraw cash from ATMs. To receive money onto your Wise debit card, you will need to provide the sender with your card details, including the card number, expiration date, and security code.

Once the transfer is complete, the funds will be credited to your card balance. You can then use the card to make purchases or withdraw cash as needed.

4. Receive money with a Wise link

If you don’t have a Wise account, you can still receive money using a Wise link. A Wise link is a secure, personalized payment link that you can share with anyone who wants to send you money. The sender can then use the link to make a payment using their preferred payment method, such as a credit or debit card or bank transfer.

To create a Wise link, simply log in to your Wise account and click on the “Get paid” tab. From there, you can create a link and customize it with your name, payment amount, and currency. You can then share the link with anyone who needs to send you money.

5. Receive money with an email request

If you prefer not to use a Wise link, you can also request money from someone using an email request. This is a simple process that involves sending an email to the person requesting payment and providing them with your Wise account details.

To request money via email, log in to your Wise account and click on the “Get paid” tab. From there, select “Request money” and enter the recipient’s email address. You can then customize the request with your name, payment amount, and currency. The recipient will receive an email with a link to make the payment using their preferred payment method.

Conclusion

Wise offers a variety of options for receiving money, whether you have a Wise account or not. With its secure and user-friendly platform, you can easily receive payments from anywhere in the world. Whether you prefer to use a Wise account, Borderless account, debit card, link, or email request, Wise has you covered.

