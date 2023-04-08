Wizkid: Every Detail on Nigerian Pop Artist (46 characters)

Get the lowdown on Wizkid, the popular Nigerian pop artist.

African music artist Wizkid, also known as Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, has made great strides in the industry and has become one of the most influential artists in the world. With a career spanning over two decades, the Nigerian singer-songwriter has taken Afrobeats music to a whole new level, and has amassed a large following from all around the globe. Born in 1990, Wizkid started his musical journey at a young age, only 11 years old. He worked on an album with the group Glorious Five, and later on collaborated with Empire Mates Entertainment (E.M.E).

Wizkid released his debut album, Superstar, in 2011, which quickly grabbed the attention of music lovers. He won the prestigious Next Rated Award in the same year, cementing his position as a star. He continued to deliver hit after hit, which propelled him to the top 10 charts of the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

In 2017, Wizkid joined R.C.A. Records and released his third album, Sounds From the Other Side. He collaborated with internationally renowned artists like Chris Brown, Ty Dolla Sign and more, and received much praise for his work. He also managed to break into the International music industry and become one of the most sought-after artists.

Regrettably, Wizkid’s popularity also made him a victim of hateful rumors, which stemmed from a car accident that the singer got into. His fans were unsure if he was alive or not, leading to a frenzy of speculation on the internet. Unfortunately, this was not the only time Wizkid faced baseless speculations; only 2 months later, rumors of his death began to circulate again. This time, the rumors involved a plane accident, which, of course, was also untrue.

Despite these challenges, Wizkid proved that he was strong, and came back with a bang by releasing the song Essence, which became a record-breaking hit. It became the first Nigerian song to break all records, proving that Wizkid’s talents were unmatched. Today, he is one of the most famous singers in the industry, with a net worth of $17.8 million.

Wizkid is an inspiration to many around the world, and his contributions to the music industry have been invaluable. He continues to release chart-topping music, and has a large following that appreciates and adores him. His influence on African music is undeniable, and he has paved the way for many others to follow in his footsteps.

