WNBA live stream: Complete Guide to Watching WNBA Games on Ion TV: Friday Night Broadcasts, Live Streams and Schedule

WNBA and Ion TV: Bringing Fans the Friday Night Spotlight

The WNBA and Ion TV have partnered up this season to offer fans a new feature: the “Friday Night Spotlight.” Throughout the league’s 27th season, Ion TV will be broadcasting select WNBA games nationally, beginning on May 26th with the Mystics taking on the Sky and the Wings taking on the Storm.

This partnership is set to bring a new level of growth to the WNBA, which has been pushing for expansion in recent years through appointment viewing. Other leagues have been doing this, such as NBA Thursdays on TNT and NFL Sundays on NBC.

Ion TV is available on dozens of cable markets across the United States. Some of the biggest markets include Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, Milwaukee, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Nashville, New Orleans, New York, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Salt Lake City, San Antonio, San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, Seattle-Tacoma, St. Louis, Tampa-St. Petersburg, and Washington D.C. You can find your local provider and their channel based on your zip code on the platform’s official website.

For households that have gone cord-free in recent years, there are still options to access Ion TV and the WNBA’s Friday Night Spotlight games live. Fubo is offering a free seven-day trial for new subscribers for $74.99 a month, while Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream, and YouTube TV offer similar services.

Ion TV will air 44 games, courtesy of the new deal between the broadcaster and the league. The WNBA is the first professional league to air on this platform, and their “Friday Night Spotlight” will allow fans a chance to sit down on the couch and catch a game or two at the end of every week.

The WNBA season is playing a record number of games this year, 40 per team with 20 away and 20 home appearances each, and will stretch until September 10th. The league’s 27th season kicked off its opening weekend with high-pressure games, including Brittney Griner’s return to the Phoenix Mercury and the Seattle Storm’s first debut without their rockstars Sue Bird and Breanna Stewart.

The “Friday Night Spotlight” with Ion TV will officially begin on May 26th with the Washington Mystics traveling to the Chicago Sky. There will be a second game as the Seattle Storm hosts the Dallas Wings. Both games on the first Ion TV Friday are Commissioners Cup games.

This new partnership between the WNBA and Ion TV is set to bring new growth and excitement to the league. With more games available nationally, fans can tune in and watch their favorite teams and players compete at the highest level. The league’s commitment to expansion and appointment viewing is set to bring in new fans and followers, and the “Friday Night Spotlight” is just the beginning.

News Source : Sara Tidwell

Source Link :How to watch WNBA games on Ion TV: Full schedule, live streams & more for new Friday night broadcasts/