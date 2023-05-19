WNBA salary: Revised Title: Brittney Griner’s Net Worth: Review of Career Earnings and 2023 WNBA Salary

All Eyes on Brittney Griner as the WNBA Season Begins

The WNBA season is back, and all eyes are on Brittney Griner as she returns to the court. The former No. 1 overall pick spent 10 months in the Russian prison system and returned to the U.S. in December, much to the relief of her teammates, fans, and the basketball community. Griner is ready to get back to basketball and is expected to be a boost both on the court and in the locker room for the Phoenix Mercury, the team she plays for.

Griner is a seven-time all-star and hopes to make up for lost time and pick up where she left off. Her net worth, salary, and career earnings after a decade in the WNBA are impressive.

Brittney Griner’s Net Worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Griner has an estimated net worth of $5 million. Though WNBA salaries are low compared to NBA salaries, Griner has made money playing professionally overseas and through endorsement deals. She signed a $1 million deal with Nike shortly after being drafted by the Mercury in 2013.

Brittney Griner’s WNBA Salary

Griner signed a one-year, $165,100 contract with the Mercury in the offseason. While detained in Russia, the WNBA announced that Griner would be paid her full salary of nearly $228,000 for the 2022 season. Her three-year, $644,544 contract with the Mercury ended in 2021. However, her salary playing for UMMC Ekaterinburg in Russia was believed to be in the range of $1 million annually.

The huge pay increase is the reason why many WNBA players spend the offseason playing professionally overseas. Liberty star Breanna Stewart reportedly made $1.5 million playing for UMMC Ekaterinburg. However, she now plays in Turkey after Griner’s detainment.

Brittney Griner’s Career Earnings

Including this season’s contract, Griner has made over $1.5 million in WNBA salary over her decade in the league. She made north of $200,000 on her four-year rookie contract before signing a contract extension worth $554,000. The three-year, $644,544 deal that ended last year marked another pay increase for Griner.

Griner earned considerably more money playing overseas, based on her $1 million salary in Russia before her detainment. She had played for UMMC Ekaterinburg since 2014.

In conclusion, Brittney Griner is a talented basketball player who has made a considerable amount of money throughout her career. Her return to the WNBA after a tumultuous year is highly anticipated, and fans, teammates, and the basketball community are excited to see her back on the court.

News Source : Dan Treacy

Source Link :Brittney Griner net worth: Updated career earnings, WNBA salary in 2023/