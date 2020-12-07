Wojciech Zabłocki Death -Dead – Obituary : Wojciech Zabłocki has Died .
Wojciech Zabłocki has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 6. 2020.
Oldest Olympians is saddened to learn that Wojciech Zabłocki, who won three team sabre fencing medals across four editions of the Games from 1952 through 1964, died December 5, one day before his 90th birthday, which would have been today.https://t.co/kmT7Ie0YmQ
— Oldest Olympians (@OldestOlympians) December 7, 2020
Oldest Olympians @OldestOlympians Oldest Olympians is saddened to learn that Wojciech Zabłocki, who won three team sabre fencing medals across four editions of the Games from 1952 through 1964, died December 5, one day before his 90th birthday, which would have been today.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.