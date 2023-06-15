Woman, 22, killed in hit-and-run by drunk co-worker Joshua Schiano after she refused to get into his car

Madison Faltisco hit-and-run victim : Woman killed in hit-and-run by drunk co-worker after refusing ride: Madison Faltisco

A tragic hit-and-run incident occurred in upstate New York, resulting in the death of 22-year-old Madison Faltisco. Allegedly, her co-worker, 23-year-old Joshua Schiano, struck her with his car moments after she declined to ride with him due to his intoxication. Faltisco was walking home along Route 57 when the incident occurred. Schiano crashed his car into a road sign and Salvation Army thrift store after hitting Faltisco, who was left to die on the road. Police arrested Schiano on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after his car burst into flames following the second crash. Faltisco’s body was only discovered hours later, and she was pronounced dead at the scene. Faltisco was described as having the “biggest heart,” and tributes have poured in for the young woman. Schiano faced charges of second-degree manslaughter, second-degree vehicular manslaughter, and leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident.

News Source : By Will Potter For Dailymail.Com

