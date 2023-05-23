Woman, 88, identified as victim in Jefferson County house fire near De Soto

Sally Bene – victim of house fire in Jefferson County : Woman, 88, identified as victim in Jefferson County house fire

An 88-year-old woman named Sally Bene has been identified as the victim of a house fire that occurred on May 18 in the 4300 block of Dock Drive near De Soto in Jefferson County. The fire is believed to have started accidentally in a bedroom, but the exact cause is still unknown. Firefighters found Bene’s body in the home.

News Source : Kevin S. Held

