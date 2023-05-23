Woman, 88, identified as victim in Jefferson County house fire near De Soto

Woman, 88, identified as victim in Jefferson County house fire near De Soto

Posted on May 23, 2023

Sally Bene – victim of house fire in Jefferson County : Woman, 88, identified as victim in Jefferson County house fire

An 88-year-old woman named Sally Bene has been identified as the victim of a house fire that occurred on May 18 in the 4300 block of Dock Drive near De Soto in Jefferson County. The fire is believed to have started accidentally in a bedroom, but the exact cause is still unknown. Firefighters found Bene’s body in the home.

News Source : Kevin S. Held

  1. Fatal house fire
  2. Jeff. Co. fire
  3. Elderly victim
  4. House fire investigation
  5. Fire safety for the elderly
Post Views: 7

Leave a Reply