Woman accused in drowning death of 6-year-old daughter remains in custody in Beaufort County Detention Center

Instead of appearing in court for a bond hearing on June 15, Jamie Bradley-Brun, the woman accused of the drowning death of her 6-year-old daughter, waived her hearing and will remain in custody at the Beaufort County Detention Center. She still has the option to request a bond hearing in the future, according to Jeff Kidd of the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Bradley-Brun is being represented by Deputy Public Defender Courtney Gibbes, while Mary Jones is prosecuting the case for the Solicitor’s Office. The charges against Bradley-Brun include murder and attempted murder stemming from an incident that occurred in a St. Helena Island home on May 19. Sheriff P.J. Tanner described the events that led to Bradley-Brun’s arrest during a press conference, stating that her 16-year-old daughter discovered her mother attempting to drown her 8-year-old sister. A struggle ensued, and the teen was able to free the 8-year-old and call 911. Law enforcement officials believe the youngest girl was already dead when the sisters fled. When deputies arrived, Bradley-Brun resisted arrest and attempted to grab a deputy’s firearm, but was subdued with stun guns. The lifeless body of Bradley-Brun’s 6-year-old daughter was found in the home by deputies, and she was later pronounced dead at Beaufort Memorial Hospital. The cause of death was confirmed to be drowning by Beaufort County Coroner David Ott. Sheriff Tanner commended the bravery of Bradley-Brun’s 16-year-old daughter for defending her family until the arrival of law enforcement officials.

