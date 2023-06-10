Woman accused of making false rape claims against St Ann guest house operator

Cecil Walters : Woman accuses St Ann guest house operator of rape, suspect claims blackmail

A St Ann guest house operator, Cecil Walters, has been accused of rape, buggery, unlawful detention, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm by a 44-year-old chemical and nuclear specialist from Florida, USA. The woman claims that Walters raped her against her will at his Ocho Rios property. However, a police detective has revealed that the same woman has made similar claims against men in four other parishes under at least three different names. The detective said that the information was confirmed with the Centre for Investigation of Sexual Offences & Child Abuse (CISOCA) offices in the five parishes. Walters claims that the woman tried to blackmail him to get free accommodation. The bail conditions imposed on Walters are deemed too burdensome by his attorney, Linton Gordon.

