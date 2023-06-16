Woman allegedly killed by boyfriend at hotel in Faridabad, accused arrested

Akash : 24-year-old woman allegedly killed by boyfriend in Haryana’s Faridabad

A 24-year-old woman was reportedly murdered by her boyfriend at a hotel in Faridabad, Haryana. The man was arrested in connection with the case. The incident occurred late on June 13 at Hotel Limestone near NHPC Chowk. The woman’s body was found in an OYO room, and the man was discovered in an unstable condition with marks on his neck near the body. He was taken into custody and admitted to Badsah Khan Civil Hospital for medical examination and initial treatment. During questioning, the accused, identified as Akash, admitted to strangling the woman with a rope. He claimed that he suspected her of talking to another man over the phone and that the argument that ensued led to the violent altercation that resulted in her tragic death. Akash, who works as an accountant at a private company in Delhi and resides in Shiv Colony in Faridabad, also revealed that he had known the victim for seven years. Further investigations into the case are ongoing.

News Source : India Today Crime Desk

