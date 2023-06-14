Akanksha, the victim : Woman allegedly killed by estranged lover in Bengaluru

The police are still searching for the 27-year-old accused, Arpit, who is on the run nine days after allegedly killing his estranged lover, a 23-year-old woman, in Bengaluru. The victim’s father, Gnaneshwar Bidyasar, revealed to The Indian Express that the family was unaware of their relationship and only found out about it after her death. Bidyasar, a stockbroker based in Telangana, also expressed the family’s desire for Arpit’s immediate arrest. The police reported that Akanksha, the victim, was an area sales manager at Entab, having met Arpit while working at Byju’s, where she reported to him. After their relationship soured, Arpit allegedly strangled Akanksha to death during a visit to her home on June 5.

News Source : Kiran Parashar

