Woman and man shot outside North Las Vegas house

North Las Vegas shooting victim : Woman and man shot outside house in North Las Vegas

According to a spokesperson for the city, a man and a woman were shot outside a residence on Cambridge Elms Street in North Las Vegas on Monday evening. The North Las Vegas Police Department responded to the scene at 5:50 p.m. and the victims, a 26-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman, were transported to University Medical Center. The woman is reportedly in critical condition. The incident is currently under investigation by detectives and no further information is available at this time. Those with information are encouraged to contact authorities.

Read Full story : 2 people shot in front of North Las Vegas home /

News Source : Brett Clarkson

North Las Vegas shooting Crime in North Las Vegas Two people shot in North Las Vegas Home shooting in North Las Vegas Violent crime in North Las Vegas