Mukesh Giri : Woman arrested for duping man of ₹41 lakh in Kurukshetra

A woman has been arrested by the Kurukshetra police for allegedly defrauding a man of ₹41 lakh by promising to help him secure a government job. The victim, Kanwar Pal from Mohana of Kaithal, had filed a complaint alleging that one Gurdeep Singh had arranged a meeting with Mukesh, Jasdev, Saroj, and Renu who claimed they could help his nephew Sushil get a job. The victim paid ₹2 lakh on August 18, 2017, and was promised a joining letter by December 31, 2017. Later, he paid ₹39 lakh more on different occasions but did not receive the promised job or a return of his money. A case was registered against them under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, and the woman has been sent on four-day police remand for further investigation. The police are still working to arrest the other accused.

Read Full story : Kurukshetra woman held for duping man of ₹41 lakh /

News Source : HT Correspondent

Kurukshetra fraud case Woman arrested for scamming man Financial fraud in Kurukshetra Legal action against woman in fraud case Scam investigation in Kurukshetra