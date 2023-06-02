Woman arrested for duping man of ₹41 lakh in Kurukshetra

Posted on June 2, 2023

A woman has been arrested by the Kurukshetra police for allegedly defrauding a man of ₹41 lakh by promising to help him secure a government job. The victim, Kanwar Pal from Mohana of Kaithal, had filed a complaint alleging that one Gurdeep Singh had arranged a meeting with Mukesh, Jasdev, Saroj, and Renu who claimed they could help his nephew Sushil get a job. The victim paid ₹2 lakh on August 18, 2017, and was promised a joining letter by December 31, 2017. Later, he paid ₹39 lakh more on different occasions but did not receive the promised job or a return of his money. A case was registered against them under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, and the woman has been sent on four-day police remand for further investigation. The police are still working to arrest the other accused.

News Source : HT Correspondent

