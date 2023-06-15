Woman arrested for hitting 18-year-old in hit-and-run accident in Jackson County

Dezirae Coyer – suspect name : Woman charged with hit-and-run causing injury to 18-year-old in Jackson County

A woman named Dezirae Dawn Coyer from Vienna, West Virginia has been arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident that caused serious bodily injury to an 18-year-old. The incident occurred on June 2 on Route 68 or Ravenswood Road, where the victim was hit by a large SUV driven by Coyer, who then fled the scene. The victim had pulled onto the road and his dirt bike died, so he was turning around when he was hit by Coyer. The victim suffered injuries to his right arm, hips, and legs, and was lucky to survive. The dirt bike was split into two sections due to the crash.

A Woody County officer pulled over a white SUV with significant damage to the front end and airbags deployed on Harris Highway, roughly 15 miles away from the accident site. The driver was identified as Dezirae Coyer who was traveling with her four children inside the car. Coyer had visible burns on her arms from the airbags deploying. When asked why she didn’t stop after the collision, Coyer told deputies that her children were screaming and there was no safe place to pull over.

During an interview with deputies, Coyer admitted that she knew she hit something, but claimed she didn’t know what she hit. She explained that her children told her she had hit a deer. Coyer stated that she was trying to get home and couldn’t afford the tow bill. She has been charged with hit-and-run causing serious bodily injury. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said that further charges are likely to follow.

The victim is still recovering from critical internal and structural injuries at the hospital, according to the Jackson County Sheriff. No further information has been disclosed regarding the incident.

