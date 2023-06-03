Saurabh Sajjad Husain – victim of airport fraud : Woman arrested for impersonating customs officer and defrauding businessman in Mumbai

A woman and her two accomplices have been apprehended by the Sahar police for posing as a customs officer and cheating a 33-year-old businessman who trades in natural precious stones at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. The trio managed to deceive the victim, Saurabh Sajjad Husain, a resident of Tamil Nadu, and make off with Rs 26 lakh worth of foreign currency. The incident occurred on May 26, and the suspects are now in custody.

News Source : msn.com

