Woman Arrested for Possession of Meth and Alprazolam During Traffic Stop in Oconee County

Anna Larah Stinnett : Woman arrested after driving up to Oconee County traffic stop, found with drugs in jail: Anna Larah Stinnett

A woman was arrested by the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office after driving up to a traffic stop that was already taking place on Sunday. The incident happened at the Applewood Shopping Center in South Carolina, while deputies were conducting a separate investigation involving another person. Upon checking the woman’s name with dispatch, it was discovered that she had outstanding arrest warrants with the Seneca Police Department. The woman, Anna Larah Stinnett, 40, was arrested and transported to jail. During the booking process, deputies found methamphetamine and alprazolam in her possession. Stinnett was charged with possession of a controlled substance, trafficking in methamphetamine, and furnishing contraband into a detention facility. She was given a $35,000 surety bond on the three charges. An investigation by the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is ongoing.

Read Full story : Woman drives up to unrelated traffic stop now charged /

News Source : Jaylan Wright

Traffic violation charges Woman arrested for traffic offense Unrelated traffic stop leads to charges Legal consequences of traffic violations Impact of traffic violations on driving record