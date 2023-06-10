Woman ASI transferred over alleged involvement in rape cases filed by IT company employee

rape cases involving IT company employee as victim and ASI as suspect : ASI transferred over alleged role in rape cases filed by IT company employee

A female Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) who was stationed at the Farrukhnagar police station has been moved to the police lines due to her supposed involvement in two rape cases. These cases were filed by a woman employee of an IT company in the near past.

Read Full story : Woman ASI shifted to police lines, probe on /

News Source : The Tribune India

Woman ASI Police lines Probe Investigation Shifted