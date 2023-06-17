Woman bitten by viper at Taliparamba hospital, Kannur; victim identified as Latha

Latha – victim bitten by viper snake at Taluk hospital in Kannur : Woman bitten by viper at Taliparamba hospital in Kannur

A woman bystander named Latha, who hails from Chemperi, was unfortunately bitten by a viper snake at the taluk hospital in Taliparamba, Kannur. The incident occurred at around 12 am on Saturday when Latha was lying on the floor. She was at the hospital for her daughter’s delivery and was quickly transferred to Pariyaram Medical College Hospital for treatment. It is suspected that the snake entered the hospital from the nearby bushes. Thankfully, Latha’s condition has reportedly improved.

Read Full story : Bystander woman bitten by viper at Taluk hospital in Kannur

News Source : Mathrubhumi

