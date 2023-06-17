Woman charged in connection with shooting death of Robert Branch in North Carolina

Robert Branch : Woman charged in deadly shooting of Robert Branch in North Carolina

A woman, Raquel Leal Dillon Lowery, has been charged with murder in connection with a shooting that took place in Old Fort, North Carolina. The incident occurred at Salvage Drive around 11 p.m on Friday. The McDowell County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene and found the victim, 29-year-old Robert Branch, dead with a gunshot wound. Raquel Leal Dillon Lowery is being held on no bond.

Read Full story : Woman arrested, charged in connection with deadly shooting /

News Source : WYFF

