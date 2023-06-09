Karl Wolfgang Buehner : Woman charged with concealing death of Karl Wolfgang Buehner

A man was discovered dead under a heap of clothes, and the police are waiting for the results of an autopsy. A woman has been charged with concealing the death, and further charges may be filed pending autopsy findings. On May 16, the police received a tip from a concerned citizen about a possible deceased person at Rutherford Manor Apartments in Forest City. Officers spoke with June Brown, who allowed an officer to enter the apartment. The officer saw the decedent’s head sticking out from under a pile of clothes. Brown was detained, and the police obtained a search warrant. The deceased man was identified as Karl Wolfgang Buehner, aged 82. The cause of death is pending the results of the autopsy. Brown, aged 62, was arrested on May 31 for concealment of death. Buehner was a U.S. Navy veteran who loved fishing and hunting. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, step-children, and grandchildren.

Read Full story : Police await autopsy of man found beneath laundry | News /

News Source : thedigitalcourier.com

Police investigation Autopsy report Crime scene analysis Suspicious death Criminal investigation