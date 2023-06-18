Woman charged with DUI after crash that killed Ofelia Santana in Fresno County, California

Michelle Antoinette Vega – focus keyword : Woman charged with DUI after crash kills passenger, Ofelia Santana

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office has identified the driver responsible for a fatal crash that occurred on Friday. Michelle Antoinette Vega, a 45-year-old Fresno resident, was driving under the influence when the car she was driving overturned, killing her passenger, Ofelia Santana. Santana was ejected from the vehicle while Vega remained trapped in the driver’s seat. Both women were transported to a local hospital, but Santana died as a result of her injuries. Following an investigation, authorities charged Vega with DUI, manslaughter while intoxicated, and being a driver causing death while intoxicated. Her bail has been set at $102,000.

