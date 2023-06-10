Eddie Jones (victim) : Woman charged with murder for allegedly stabbing Eddie Jones to death in Robeson County

A man was fatally stabbed in Robeson County early Saturday, and a woman has been charged with murder in connection with the incident, according to deputies. Santana Hunt, 35, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after authorities responded to reports of a stabbing on Mt. Tabor Road just after 3 a.m. The victim, Eddie Jones, 51, was found dead at the scene. Hunt is being held without bond at the Robeson County Detention Center, and the incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. WMBF News will provide updates as they become available.

News Source : https://www.wmbfnews.com

Robeson County stabbing Deadly stabbing incident Woman charged with murder Criminal investigation in Robeson County Legal charges in stabbing case