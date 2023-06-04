“Woman Commits Suicide in New Subhash Nagar Allegedly Due to Torture by Husband and Family”

Subhash Nagar suicide victim : “Woman Commits Suicide Allegedly Due to Husband’s Drug Addiction and Family Torture”
At New Subhash Nagar, a woman committed suicide by ingesting a poisonous substance. Reportedly, she resorted to this drastic measure due to the constant torment inflicted upon her by her drug-addicted husband and other relatives.
News Source : The Tribune India
- Domestic violence
- Mental health awareness
- Legal action against abuse
- Suicide prevention
- Support for victims of abuse