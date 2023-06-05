Woman constable injured in scooter accident, case registered against unidentified person in Bhopal

woman constable : Woman constable injured in scooter accident in Bhopal, case registered against unidentified person

The company announced that the scooter was launched on August 15, as stated on the Simple Energy website. In Bhopal, a woman constable was injured when a scooter collided with her two-wheeler. The Talaiya police have filed a case against an unknown person on Monday. The incident occurred on Saturday, and the constable filed a complaint on Sunday. According to the police, the constable was identified as Rajesh Kumar, and she was traveling from Jehangirabad to Nadra bus station on Saturday evening. As she turned from the Kaali Mandir tri-junction towards Sultania hospital, a man riding a scooty hit her vehicle, causing her to fall and sustain serious injuries to her hands and other parts of her body. Passers-by took her to the hospital, and the perpetrator fled the scene. The police are reviewing CCTV footage to locate and arrest the perpetrator.

Read Full story : Scooter rams into woman constable’s vehicle in Talaiya, flees /

News Source : Staff Reporter

Scooter accident Talaiya Woman constable vehicle collision Hit and run Talaiya Traffic violation Talaiya Police investigation Talaiya accident